Hate Shots? You Can Still Get a Flu Vaccine

TIS THE SEASON

Yesterday, Jason Miller of Coborn's Pharmacy stopped by and talked to me about the importance of getting a flu vaccination. I actually got my shot while I was on air, and honestly; it was nothing. I'm not a fan of needles like many other people. With the advancements in technology, the needles are so small these days that I hardly felt anything.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Photo by Kelly Cordes

THE SIDE EFFECTS OF FLU SHOTS

What about the after effects? I've had flu shots the past few years, and they are a breeze. I've had other shots that aren't as easy, but flu shots are super easy. The only side effects that I've had from this flu shot is being tired. As soon as I got home I needed a nap, and then I got up for a couple hours and wanted to go right back to bed.

Being tired after a flu shot is a normal side effect and is NOT dangerous. Your body is working with the vaccine and it takes energy.

NEEDLELESS FLU VACCINES ARE AVAILABLE

Now, if you really really are just against needles, for the whole 1 second that it's in your arm, there is a needleless vaccine available this year, and has been proven to be just as effective as a shot. It is not available in all locations, but several Coborn's Pharmacies do have this available, and Jason said to just call ahead to your local pharmacy to see where you can get it if you prefer. The needleless option is like a nasal spray.

THE IMPORTANCE OF GETTING A FLU VACCINATION

The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases says there are good reasons to get vaccines. Mainly to keep yourself healthy.

Vaccines can save your life

Vaccines are safe.

Vaccines are as important to your overall health as diet and exercise

Vaccine preventable diseases have not gone away

Vaccines won't give you the disease you are trying to prevent

Vaccine preventable diseases are expensive

When you get sick, you put your family, friends and loved ones at risk

Your family and coworkers need you

Vaccines help keep you healthy

Young and healthy people can get the flu, so vaccines are good here too

MORE REWARDS MEMBERS GET FLU SHOT PERKS

Jason reminded me that if you are a More Rewards Member, that you will get 30 cents off per gallon of gas when you use your More Rewards Card when you get your flu shot.