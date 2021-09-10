Harold W. Easterday, 94, Paynesville

May 16, 1927 - September 5, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville for Harold W. Easterday, 94, of Paynesville. Harold passed away peacefully on September 5th at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Bob Kandels will preside. Burial will take place in the Burr Oak Cemetery, Union Grove Township, Meeker County. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday, September 13.

Harold was born May 16, 1927 in Nobles County, MN, the son of the late Amos and Verna (Pratt) Easterday. He attended high school at Brewster and graduated from Heron Lake in 1945. After high school, he proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. He served aboard the USS Gunston Hall (LSD-5). Harold attended Miller Vocational School in Minneapolis where he studied tailoring and designing. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Fodness on August 9, 1948. They were proud parents of their daughter Sue, whom they adopted at 4 ½ months old on July 12, 1955, and their son David whom they adopted at 16 months old on July 3, 1957. Harold was employed by Ehlers Department Store in Redwood Falls. From there he moved into a partnership at Wingates in Olivia from 1955-1967. In 1968, he purchased Bostad-Shade Clothing Store in Paynesville and renamed it Easterday's which he successfully operated until his retirement in 1990. Harold was an active member of Grace United Methodist serving in many positions. He was a past president of C&C in Paynesville, past member of the Masonic Lodge and a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Harold had a generous heart and enjoyed doing things for others. He was also very proficient in his sales program, his tailoring, making stained glass, whittling and doing antique furniture restoration. Working was never a chore for him and Harold put many hours into building up Easterday’s Department Store. He treasured all of his employees and customers for their loyalty.

He loved the Paynesville area and lived on Lake Koronis for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, golf, family, friends and hunting. His favorite hobby was collecting and selling old cars, mostly Thunderbirds and Mustangs, which he owned up until his passing.

Left to mourn his absence: daughter Sue and Dick Putzke of Paynesville, son David of Paynesville, grandsons Cory Deadrick and Brad Putzke, great granddaughters Nicole and Samantha Deadrick.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marge in 2018; granddaughter Melissa Deadrick; five brothers and one sister.

Memorials are preferred to U Zone at Grace United Methodist Church.