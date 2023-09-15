Happening Today! The Hispanic Heritage Festival!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Hispanic Heritage Festival takes over Lake George on Friday afternoon.

The opening ceremonies, with comments from Mayor Dave Kleis and other leaders at 1:00 p.m.

The event is open to everyone and features Latin Dancers at 2:15, the band Pachanga Society plays at 3:00, and Chico Chavez plays the main stage at 5:30.

Plus, there are plenty of vendors to browse through, and at least a half-dozen food trucks set up.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival runs through 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

