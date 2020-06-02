GSDC Honors St. Cloud Area Leaders During Annual Meeting

ST. CLOUD – The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation (GSDC) honored a handful of area individuals and organizations during their annual meeting, held virtually on May 28.

The United Way of Central Minnesota and Partners for Student Success received the Community Catalyst award for their collaboration supporting economic and community development. Larry Olness, CEO of the United Way of Central MN, and Steve Windfeldt, chair of Partners for Student Success chair, received special recognition for their efforts.

Mike Markman, Regional President of US Bank, and Mary Dana Hinton, former president of the College of St. Benedict, received the GSDC’s Leadership awards.

The meeting also included remarks from Dr. Ken Holmen of CentraCare and Luke Greiner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on healthcare and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, and GSDC President Patti Gartland on the organization’s pandemic response efforts.