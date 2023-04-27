Greg Allen Hyatt, 65, Pierz

February 6, 1958 - April 25, 2023

Greg A, Hyatt, 65-year-old resident of Pierz, MN died unexpectedly at his home in Pierz, MN. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1 at 10:30 A. M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Nate Bjorge. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at Faith. The burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Greg Allen Haytt was born to Gene and Vera Hyatt on February 6, 1958 in Ortonville, MN. Greg’s family attended Trinity Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and was there most Sunday’s. Greg was confirmed in that very church. The word of God was preached truthfully there. Greg had only had an intellectual believe in Jesus. He showed little or no repentance. Greg lived many years as a false convert. He believed but having no true saving faith from the heart, (Romans: 10:9-10). In 1976, Greg dropped out of high school and joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1980. Greg then went to Staples Vo-Tech for Heavy Equipment Operator. This is where, he met his wife, Kathy. The couple was united in marriage on October 23, 1982 and were blessed with three boys, Gene, Joe and Adam. Greg worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 38 years. He loved his job and often said it was like going to an amusement park playing with his Tonka Toys as a kid. At one time the most important thing in Greg’s life was his family, job and wrestling. But in his early forty’s God opened his eyes and his heart to see that, He was a sinner. He realized that he would perish and that he needed Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior who died for his sins. That truth brought Greg to true repentance and saving Faith. Things would change for Greg. If he put God first in his life everything would work out for God’s Good. He loved to study the Bible and was blessed to study God’s word and enjoyed fellowship with his fellow believers in Christ. He loved to pray the salvation prayer and to pray for false converts and non-believers. Greg so wanted them to be saved by Grace through Faith in Jesus Christ. He loved to Preach the word of God, he felt greatly blessed and humbled to proclaim God’s truth. He was always amazed to see the Holy Spirit at work in his life, his wife’s life and the life of his children and extended family. Greg was always honored and felt an immediate connection when meeting a fellow believer. He had a wonderful connection with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family and friends and thanked God every day for them. Greg enjoyed reading his Bible, hunting, fishing and gardening.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathy Hyatt; sons, Gene Hyatt, Joe (Amanda) Hyatt, Adam (Shelby) Hyatt; grandchildren, Jakob, Elsie, Abigail, Anna, Lanae, John and Aubree; siblings, Carol Hyatt, Gary (Eileen) Hyatt, Glen (Marcia) Hyatt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Terrie Holmgren, Wally Kjeldergarrd, Nelda “Cookie” (Tom) Martinson and Steve Kjeldergarrd and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Vera Hyatt; brother, Guy Hyatt; in-laws, Connie Nelson, Daryel Karjala, Rose Bollin, Melvin Kjeldergarrd and Ralph Kjeldergarrd.