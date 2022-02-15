GREAT Theatre Announces 25th Anniversary Production Schedule

ST. CLOUD -- Rediscover the joy of live theatre. GREAT Theatre announced their 25th anniversary production schedule Tuesday.

The 2022/23 season kicks off with the Broadway's funniest smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong in September at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Other performances scheduled at the Paramount Theatre included White Christmas in November, Disney's Descendants: The Musical in January, and Legally Blonde the Musical in April.

GREAT Theatre Interim Executive Director Lacy Schirmers says they are excited to bring these exceptional stories to central Minnesota.

It's been over two years since we've announced a new season of shows and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring out community together for these stories of comedy, love, and celebration along with some rebellion, suspense, determination and curiosity!

GREAT Theatre will also have three performances inside the Helgson Learning Lab Theatre which included Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Langston Hughes's Black Nativity and Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience.

Tickets for Season Subscribers go on sale on Tuesday and can be found online at GREATTheatre.org or by phone at 320-258-2787. Single show tickets will go on sale in June.

In celebration of their 25th season, GREAT will also be performing Grease: The Musical at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 21st-23rd.

