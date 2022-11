SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon.

Sartell police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a fire along Pinewood Street. Fire crews found flames and smoke in the area near several homes.

Because of the strong winds, they evacuated the people from the nearest homes and businesses.

The fire was quickly put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.