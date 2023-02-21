Granite City Rewind: Remember When Elvira Stopped In St. Cloud?

I caught a post last night on the Old St. Cloud Minnesota Facebook group that involved Elvira, who made a stop in St. Cloud back in the 90s, in an effort to promote her partnership with Cold Spring Brewing, which was at the time making her beer, Elvira's Night Brew.

Elvira had long been known at that point in her career as a spokesperson for Coors, was dropped by Coors, and was sought out by the newly purchased Cold Spring Brewery for a dark beer, which was to be called Elvira's Night Brew.

In the book Central Minnesota Beer: A History by Jacob Laxen, a Cold Spring Brewery employee stated that the beer was comparable to a Surly Darkness.

The beer, like the visit to St. Cloud, was short-lived. According to BeerAdvocate.com "But the specialty beer market at the time was reaching a saturation point, and the brand was short-lived. Elvira's publicity campaign reached its nadir when she was barred from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver for her too-revealing costume."

While the beer wasn't around for long, its legacy lives on through the internet and fans of both craft beer and Elvira.

A quick Google search of Elvira and Night Brew showed collectibles for sale through eBay, and pages upon pages of information about Elvira and her days as a spokesperson for Coors.

While the items themselves maybe aren't worth a ton of cash, it might be enough to buy a case or two of beer, her trip to St. Cloud and partnership with Cold Spring Brewery is a piece of history in the Granite City.

