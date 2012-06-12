Granite City Adding Restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS - The Granite City Food and Brewery is adding restaurants to it's franchise.

The company announced yesterday (Monday) they've entered into a stock purchase agreement with Concept Development Partners LLC to invest $6.5 million into the company.

They'll use the money to open new restaurants in Franklin, Tennessee near Nashville, and also in Indianapolis and Cleveland. They just opened a new Granite City restaurant in Troy, Michigan. When the new restaurants are opened it will bring them to a total of 29 in 13 states.

The company is based out of Minneapolis now, but it got it's start here in St. Cloud. The first restaurant opened here in town in June of 1999.