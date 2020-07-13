Governor Walz Extends COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency
ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz has extended his peacetime emergency powers for another 30 days.
The COVID-19 peacetime emergency extension gives the state flexibility in responding to ever changing details regarding the virus.
Since the executive order was first initiated, state agencies have helped enhance statewide testing, address hospital capacity issues, and helped provide housing support, small business aid and worker support for those who have been laid-off.
