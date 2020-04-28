Governor Walz Declares Tuesday Worker Memorial Day

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz has declared Tuesday Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota. It's meant to recognize the men and women who have been killed or hurt while working on roadways.

Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 15 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota's highways.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no public events will be held Tuesday, but the I-35W Bridge is being lit up in orange.

As always, transportation safety officials remind you to stay alert in work zones, slow down, avoid distractions and don't tailgate.