Gorecki Guest House Celebrates 10 Years

ST. CLOUD -- The Gorecki Guest House next to St. Cloud Hospital is celebrating 10 years. The facility owned by CentraCare offers visitors a place to stay while they have loved ones in the hospital.

Janene Riedeman is the Director of Volunteer Services. She says more than 28,500 people have stayed at the house over the past 10 years.

The majority of our guests come from 50 to 100 miles of St. Cloud, but we've also had guests from every single county in Minnesota, from every state in the United States -- except Rhode Island, and from 10 countries as well.

Some of those countries are Australia, England, France, and Spain.

She says the original house opened on June 15, 2009, with 12 guest rooms.

And then Ben and Dorothy Gorecki provided the addition in honor of their family, and that expanded us to 28 guest rooms, and that also allowed us to add an additional guest laundry, some additional TV rooms, a spiritual or meditation room as well.

Riedeman says they have a guest satisfaction rate of 98 percent.

The Gorecki Guest House charges just $45 per room, per night.

Riedeman says their average occupancy rate is about 75 percent.

Thursday you are invited to an open house tour of the facility from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to check room availability call 320-255-6643.