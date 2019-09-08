Gophers Top Fresno State in Double OT

The University of Minnesota football team came from behind to win in overtime against Fresno State University Saturday night.

Minnesota led the game early, scoring touchdowns in each of the first two quarters. At the half, the Gophers were in charge, 14-10.

Fresno State played spoiler in the third, putting up 11 points and shutting out the Gophers. Minnesota rallied in the fourth, scoring two more touchdowns and tying the game up 28-28 with 46 seconds remaining in the game.

In the first overtime, each team scored a touchdown, leaving the game still tied at 35-35. The Gophers were finally able to pull away from the Bulldogs in the second overtime with a field goa. Then Minnesota intercepted an attempted touchdown pass by Fresno State and secured the 38-35 win.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 16 of 23 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Ibrahim Mohamed, Rodney Smith, and Morgan each rushed for one touchdown. Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell each caught touchdown passes. The Gophers defense tallied four sacks and two interceptions in the game.

The Golden Gophers improve to 2-0. They will return home to host Georgia Southern University on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.