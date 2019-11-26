Gophers Holder, Cancer Survivor Facing More Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- University of Minnesota football player and four-time cancer survivor Casey O'Brien is facing more surgery this week to remove a spot in one of his lungs.

The walk-on holder made his college debut at Rutgers on Oct. 19, holding all three of the Gophers' fourth-quarter extra points in their 42-7 blowout victory.

O'Brien's cancer fight has garnered college football's attention this season.

He's shared his story on ESPN's ``College GameDay'' and other programs.

The St. Paul sophomore was initially diagnosed with a rare bone cancer at age 13. He's had a left knee replacement, multiple lung surgeries and chemotherapy treatments since then. O'Brien was nearly two years cancer-free when he shared his health update about the surgery Monday on Twitter.