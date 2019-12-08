16th Ranked Gophers to Face #9 Auburn in Outback Bowl

The sixteenth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers will face No. 9 Auburn on January 1st in the Outback Bowl.

It will be the first trip to Tampa for the Gophers, who shocked the nation by starting 9-0 before stumbles against Iowa and Wisconsin cost them the Big Ten West.

The Tigers finished 9-3 in the regular season, one capped by a wild 48-45 win over rival Alabama.

The Outback Bowl will also be the first meeting between Auburn and Minnesota.