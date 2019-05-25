Gophers Get One Step Closer to World Series

The University of Minnesota softball team took down LSU in the first of a best-of-three series in the NCAA Super Regionals on Friday.

The Tigers scored first, running in one in the top of the third. In the second frame, the Gophers tied it up 1-1. Louisiana pushed their lead out by two in the top of the fourth.

Minnesota rallied again, this time scoring four runs to take their first lead of the game, 5-3. That score would stand through the remaining three innings giving the Gophers the win.

Maddie Houlihan led the team with two hits, two runs, and two RBIs. Allie Arneson added two hits and two RBIs. Makenna Partain , Hope Brander , and Natalie Denhartog each finished with a run. Amber Fiser pitched all seven innings. She finished with seven strikeouts, three runs, and two errors.

The Golden Gophers improve to 45-12 overall. They will play game two against LSU on Saturday night for the chance to move on the Women’s College World Series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.