Gophers Edge Huskies 1-0 In Saturday Sports Recap

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

- It was a defensive in-state battle as the University of Minnesota edged St. Cloud State 1-0. After a scoreless first period, St. Cloud’s Maddy Peterson would get a tripping penalty and the Gophers' Abbey Murphy would take advantage and score the power play goal about mid-way through the second. Skylar Vetter would do the rest stopping all 24 shots she would face for Minnesota. The two teams will have a rematch on Saturday.

-- For the sixth time this year St. Ben’s scored 5 goals in a game and shut out St. Olaf 5-0. Ava Stinnett led the Bennies with 2 goals. Kate Moffat recorded her third shutout of the season making 27 saves, and it was a team record 6th shutout this season. The two teams wrap up their weekend series on Saturday.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY:

-- The Gophers shut out Penn State 3-0 in game one of their two-game series. Rhett Pitlick scored on Minnesota’s first two shots less than three minutes apart and that would prove to be enough. The score would stay 2-0 until the third period when Connor Kurth would net the Gophers’ final goal. Justen Close was outstanding in goal for the Maroon and Gold stopping all 36 shots.

--Five different players would get scores as St. Cloud State downed Miami University (Ohio) 5-2 on Friday. The Huskies got goals from Jack Peart, Zach Okabe, Dylan Anhorn, Barrett Hall, and Cooper Wylie in the win. SCSU is 13-9-5 overall and 9-4-4 in the NCHC.

-- St. John’s closed out the regular season with a rough loss to St. Olaf on Friday losing 7-1. Garrett Smith scored the Johnnies' only goal in the second period. St. John’s finishes the regular season at 9-12-4 and 6-9-1 in the MIAC. The Johnnies will find out their postseason fate after a week off as the rest of the conference will wrap up next weekend.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

--The Granite City Lumberjacks beat the Rochester Grizzlies 3-1 on Friday. Parker Dunaiski, Parker Comstock, and Joe Greniuk scored for the Jacks. They take on Rochester again on Saturday.

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen needed overtime but were able to pull out a 2-1 win over the Austin Bruins on Friday. Hagen Moe scored the game-winner, and Michael Coleman netted the other goal for the Norsemen in the win.

