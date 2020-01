PITTSBURGH -- The University of Minnesota volleyball team lost to the defending national champion Stanford 3 - 0 on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

The match scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.

The Gophers finish the season with a 27 - 6 record. This is the fifth straight season of 27 or more wins for the team.

The Cardinal will now face Wisconsin on Saturday night in the national championship game.