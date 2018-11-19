Gopher Basketball Holds Off Texas A&M

The Gopher men's basketball team improved to 3-0 after posting a 69-64 win in the Vancouver Showcase over Texas A&M Sunday night. Minnesota led by 10 at halftime and held on to win despite 20 turnovers.

Jordan Murphy led the Gophers with 14 points and 7 rebounds, Amir Coffey added 12 points and Dupree McBrayer added 10 points. Minnesota made 7-18 from 3-point range to help make up for the 20 turnovers compared to 14 for Texas A&M.

The Gophers continue play in Vancouver Tuesday night at 7pm when they play against Santa Clara.