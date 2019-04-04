Gopher Basketball Gets Verbal From 6’10 Center

The Gopher men's basketball team received a verbal commitment from 6'10 230 pound center Sam Freeman from Justin, Texas today. He made the announcement in his hometown. Freeman chose Minnesota over Virginia Tech. Freeman is considered a shot blocker and rebounder but is raw as an offensive player. He grew 2 inches in the last year and is now ranked as a 3-star recruit according to recruiting service rivals.com.

The Gophers have 4 or 5 scholarships remaining with uncertainty regarding Amir Coffey. The Junior forward/guard declared for the NBA draft yesterday but could still return for his senior year after going through the draft process.

The Gophers are also targeting 6'2 combo guard Grant Sherfield from Wichita, Kansas, 6'9 forward Isaiah Ihnen from Germany along with the possibility of taking on a transfer or 2.

Freeman joins 6'5 4-star small forward/shooting guard Tre Williams from Mount Pleasant, Utah as Minnesota's 2019 recruiting class so far.