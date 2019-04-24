Gopher Basketball Adds 6’9 4-Star German

The Gopher men's basketball team received a verbal commitment from 6-9 190 pound Isaiah Ihnen from Munich, Germany last night. He chose Minnesota over TCU. He is rated as the 89th best prospect according to 247 rating service and is a 4-star recruit.

Ihnen picked Minnesota because he says they would use him both at guard and forward. The Gophers still have 2 available scholarships and have been in pursuit of a few graduate transfer options.

Ihnen joins 6'5 guard/forward Tre Williams from Mount Pleasant, Utah and 6'10 center Sam Freeman from Justin, Texas. Williams is a 4-star recruit while Freeman is a 3-star recruit.