Google Hosting Workshops for Local Entrepreneurs in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Local entrepreneurs and small business owners can get some help thanks to Google.

The tech giant is hosting their "Grow With Google" initiative Friday to help people grow their skills, careers and businesses.

The program began in 2017 as a way to create economic opportunities across the United States.

Katherine Williams is the Communications Manager for Grow with Google. She says with Minnesota's history in attracting large companies, they wanted to provide their expertise to help continue that trend.

We want to build on the foundation Minnesota already has by providing the small business owners and job seekers in the state with more resources to grow economic opportunities.

The workshops are designed for job seekers, small businesses and non-profit organizations. Williams says besides the four hour long workshops, they will also have Google Staff members on site for some one-on-one training.

If you don't think you fit in one of the workshops but you have a question with your email account or how to fix something on your computer. We encourage to drop by and sign up for a free one-on-one coaching with a Google volunteer who will be there to help.

The event free and will be held at the Great River Regional Library from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

