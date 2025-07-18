Another Saturday, another in a series of protests against the Trump administration around the nation.

St. Cloud's Lake George will be one of the sites for the group Indivisible's fourth series of national protests being held this week. Over 1,600 protests were planned nationwide this week.

This series of protests are dubbed "Good Trouble Lives On" honoring the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a revered civil rights leader who July 17, 2020 at the age of 80.

Lewis referred to protesting as getting in "good trouble."

"Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America," Lewis said.

In 1965, Lewis led the one of the marches across Atlanta's Edmund Pettus Bridge during "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers and police attacked and beat Lewis and others.

That attack helped solidify Lewis' role as a key figure in America's civil rights movement. In 1987, Georgia sent him to Congress representing the Atlanta area for some 33 years.

St. Cloud's "Get in Good Trouble" Rally and March happens at Lake Georgia on Saturday.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor -- and now U.S. Senate candidate -- Peggy Flanagan will join protesters in St. Cloud for the rally and march starting at noon at the Lake George Main Stage.

State Senator Aric Putnam, a DFLer from Senate District 14 representing the St. Cloud region -- and other area political figures -- will join Flanagan in speaking at the rally.

The group Indivisible says the protest is a family-friendly event that will start with a rally at the Lake George stage and end with a march around Lake George.

Food trucks will also be there.

St. Cloud last protested the Trump administration in a big way back in June.

That most recent large protest in St. Cloud happened on June 14th, just hours after DFL State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed at their home in Brooklyn Park. DFL State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot in Champlin and are still recovering from their injuries.

Even though protests around Minnesota were postponed or cancelled that day, some 3,000 people in St. Cloud gathered anyway and protested along Division Street near the St. Cloud Public Library.