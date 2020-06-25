Glensheen Mansion Now Open To The Public

Glensheen Mansion is officially open to the public once again! The Duluth staple announced the news on Thursday (June 25th). It has been closed due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Things will look a bit different next time you walk through the doors, as outlined on their website. First and foremost, you are not required to wear a mask but they are recommended. If you do not have one, one can be provided to you.

Self-guided tours will be allowed at reduced capacity and inside the mansion, traffic will move one-way. Here are a few other things the Glensheen Mansion suggests to keep you safe during your visit:

Visitors are encouraged to conduct a health screening prior to visiting the Glensheen Mansion to make sure they are in good health.

Visitors are also encouraged to pay ahead of time to minimize contact with others.

If visitors can't pay ahead, they are encouraged to skip the cash and pay with a debit or credit card instead.

Employees working at the Glensheen Mansion will practice social distancing, remaining six feet apart from other employees. All employees will wear masks and break rooms and gathering spots for employees are closed until further notice.

The Glensheen Mansion is one of several businesses that were forced to shut down due to the pandemic. I am glad they are reopening, as it is such a cool and historic place.

