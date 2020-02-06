Girls Hockey Playoff Brackets Set

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm N Sabres earned the #4 seed in the upcoming Section 8AA playoffs. SSR will host #5 Buffalo Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the #6 St. Cloud Icebreakers will hit the road for a game at #3 Alexandria. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Runestone Community Center.

River Lakes is the #3 seed in Section 6A, and will play host to #6 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Thursday night.

Section 6A Girls Hockey Thursday

#5 Prairie Centre @ #4 Northern Lakes 7 PM

#6 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg @ #3 River Lakes 7 PM

TUESDAY

Prairie Centre/Northern Lakes winner @ #1 Willmar 7 PM

KMS/River Lakes winner @ #2 Fergus Falls 7 PM

Section 8AA Girls Hockey Saturday

#8 Bemidji @ #1 Roseau 7 PM

#7 Moorhead @ #2 Brainerd 7 PM

#6 St. Cloud at #3 Alexandria 3 PM

#5 Buffalo @ #4 Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7 PM