Gilleland Chevrolet Buys Miller Auto

ST. CLOUD -- An iconic auto dealership in St. Cloud is changing hands. Miller Auto is being sold to Gilleland Chevrolet.

Miller Auto began as a small repair shop in 1932 and began selling cars shortly afterward. It was started by the father of current owner Tom Miller. Miller started selling cars for his dad in the early 1960's. He acquired full ownership from his father in 1985.

The dealership moved to the site where the St. Cloud Library currently sits in the fall of 1959. The business commonly known as "The Little Profit Dealer" stayed there until moving to its current location in 1998. As part of that move, Miller created one of the largest indoor showrooms for new and used vehicles.

Miller says "Gilleland has been a tough competitor over the years and (he) is proud to sell to a local company that treats their employees well". At the time of the sale, Miller Auto and Marine have more than 200 employees. Miller says Gilleland has asked to keep the Miller Auto name.

Miller Auto carries new models of GMC, Nissan, Buick and Lincoln.

Miller and his partner Chance Haakonson will keep the Miller Marine dealership and move into an indoor showroom located in the old Walmart building located off of 33rd Avenue South and West St. Germain. The renovation of that 119,000 square-foot facility should be completed by the middle of August.

Miller Marine bills itself as the world's largest Bennington pontoon dealer and also carries Starcraft and Smokercraft boats.

The terms of the sale were not available.