Gilleland Chevrolet Partnering with Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball

ST. CLOUD -- A local business is helping support youth baseball this summer.

Gilleland Chevrolet is partnering with the Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball Association as part of the 17th annual Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball program. As part of the sponsorship, Gilleland will provide the association with equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and ball buckets.

Kids will also have access to free instructional clinics provided by Ripken Baseball or featuring current and former major and minor league players. The youth baseball association will also receive a one-time monetary donation as well as proceeds from a test drive fundraiser being held by the dealership.

Since 2006, the national youth sports program has benefitted over 9 million youth athletes in 40 states.

