Giant Pumpkin Brings Community Wide Contests

ST. CLOUD -- A giant pumpkin has arrived in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Financial Credit Union has brought in a 1,400 pound pumpkin as part of the businesses commitment to community engagement.

The pumpkin was grown by the credit union's Solutions Manager Chris Qualley, who holds the record for the heaviest pumpkin grown in Minnesota at over 1,900 pounds.

With the pumpkins arrival, the credit union is holding two community wide contests, a naming contest and a photo contest. Each winner will receive $250.

The contest runs through October 30th and the winners will be announced on Halloween.

You can stop by and see the pumpkin at 3030 First Street South in St. Cloud.

