Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades.

The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake.

The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors in young people.

Kinsey Robinson, Roofers International president emeritus who helped launch the annual event 10 years ago says the event grows every year.

We had about 25 first-time shooters this year, but we had a great outpouring of volunteers to provide them with one-on-one instruction. One kid asked to keep an empty shotgun shell, and then all the kids wanted them. They were running around with them like they were trophies, and the parents were so appreciative of the event and volunteers.

Thirteen union workers were on hand to help teach shooting safety, clay target shooting, rimfire rifles, and archery. All supplies and safety equipment were provided free of charge and the event ended with an outdoor picnic and prize giveaway.

The workers represented the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers, and Allied Trades, Roofers Local 96, Iron Workers Local 512, and Electrical Workers Local 292

Gary Bermel, a member of Ironworkers Local 512, volunteers at the event each year.

Kids are our future, and the Twin Cities Get Youth Outdoors Day was a great teaching event. We had a couple small kids bust clay targets and seeing the smiles on their faces—those are some of the best moments you can experience.

Get Youth Outdoors Day is hosted by union organizations nationwide.