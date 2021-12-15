JASON SCHOMMER AND MICHAEL SHYNES

I visited with Jason Schommer and Michael Shynes yesterday about their upcoming show at Great Arts in Little Falls on Saturday night, at 7 pm. This is one incredible holiday show you don't want to miss. Tickets are just $20, and all seating is general seating. If you've been to Great Arts in the past, you'll know there's not a bad seat in the house. You can get your tickets by calling 320.632.0960, or by going to Greatart.org, or just click HERE.

“A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time!” will be an evening to remember with stand-up comedy and stories based on the season by Jason Schommer and music by Michael Shynes from his Christmas album. As a special treat, Schommer and Shynes will give an encore performance of the hysterical comedy sketch “A Pine Grove Zoo Christmas Carol” Do not miss this evening of seasonal cheer busting with wall-to-wall laughs and incredible holiday music.

LITTLE FALLS BOYS WITH TWO DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES

Jason and Michael are both from the small town of Little Falls and are master storytellers in their own right: Jason chooses to tell stories of his life and the area through comedy, and Michael tells his stories through song. It always makes for an absolutely fantastic show that gets people laughing, crying, and everything in between.

CHRISTMAS MUSIC?

If you've never heard Michael Shynes, you are in for a special treat with this holiday special, as Jason has been hounding Michael to release a Christmas album, and now he has finally been able to write and give his own special Michael Shynes spin on some holiday classics that you will surely recognize. The extra added touch of the magical music of Violinist David Gerald Sutton is something you would only expect to see in a big city. We are beyond lucky to have this kind of talent close to home.

