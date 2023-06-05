Get Your Grill On! Pop-Up Grocery Store In St. Joseph Will Save You Big Bucks
FILL YOUR FREEZER & PANTRY WITH TASTY NUTRITIOUS FOODS
It's time to dig out that grill and this is a great way to do it.
"Fare For All" will be in St. Joseph on Monday, June 5th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 3:30- to 5:30 pm.
You can save a whopping 30-40% on a variety of grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. June's menu includes:
- Chicken Thighs
- Fish Sticks
- Ground Turkey (Local)
- Beef Franks
- Chicken Drumsticks
- Chicken Breasts
- Pork Chops
- Salmon portions
- Ground Beef
- Russet Potatoes
- Yellow Onions
- Fuji Apples
- Oranges
- Pears
- Avocados
- Grape Tomatoes
SPECIAL HOTBUYS
You can also get locally grown products including Butterhead Lettuce from Future Farm Grown and Sirloin Wedges from Thousand Hills.
FARE FOR ALL IS FOR EVERYONE!
The program is a low-cost grocery sales program that offers fresh produce and frozen meats at affordable prices. I've gone many times to different locations and saved on items that I really like. Things like turkey hotdogs, brats, pork chops, pork tenderloin, potatoes, apples...The list goes on and on.
NUTRITIOUS FOOD FROM MINNESOTA BUSINESSES AND GROWERS
The program was started so that everyone has access to healthy and affordable food. Many times the foods that are the most accessible are not necessarily nutritious. The Fare For All program aims at changing that for people here in central Minnesota.
NO REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED
There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit Cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us that work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.
Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone that comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those that utilize the program.
No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.
TIME AND LOCATION IN ST. JOE
Resurrection Lutheran Church
3:30 to 5:30 pm
610 County Road 2
St. Joseph, MN 56374