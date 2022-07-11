Get Out Of Here With 5:30 AM Speed Traps [OPINION]

I drag my butt out of bed at 4:45 every morning to go to work. I take a shower, make breakfast, take the dog out for a quick potty break and hit the road by about 5:15.

Sometimes I feel like the only sucker getting up that early every morning but obviously that's not the case.

My route takes me through Sartell before heading down Benton Drive through Sauk Rapids. Inevitably, there is an officer posted up either at the VFW, the fire station or some other hidden spot trying to bust someone for not immediately slamming on their brakes when the speed limit drops from 50 mph to 35.

This morning on Lincoln Avenue there was a St. Cloud cop with his lights off looking for (presumably) speeders in the 30 mph zone. I was one of two cars on the road for the whole stretch.

Come on guys. The job of the police in any community is invaluable and I respect the heck out of ANYONE brave enough to put on the badge, especially in today's unpredictable world. But trying to bust some poor slob like me for going 42 in a 35 while I go to work at 5:30 in the morning is a joke.

Certainly there are bigger problems in the world than people going a little over the speed limit on their way to work early in the morning. Is this the best use of our limited police resources?