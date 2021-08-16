Gas Prices Up Slightly in Minnesota in Past Week

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.03 a gallon.

GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota are 1.6 cents higher than a month ago and are 96.6 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.79 a gallon and the most expensive is $3.29.

Get our free mobile app

GasBuddy expects gas prices to see some stability over the coming week or two before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up.

Meet the 10 MN Paralympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo This Summer