Gas Prices Stable As Demand Goes Down

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota went up .6 cents per gallon last week averaging $3.02 a gallon.

GasBuddy's daily survey of nearly 2,900 stations in the state is 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and is 95.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Minnesota is $2.77 and the most expensive is $3.27.

Get our free mobile app

GasBuddy says the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don't see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens. GasBuddy says they are hopeful that in the next few weeks we'll start to see average prices declining. However, don't get too excited yet the larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring