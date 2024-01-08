Gas Prices Continue to Fall Post Holiday Season
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen in the past week.
Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81.
The national average price of gas has fallen 3.8 cents, averaging $3.03.
They say sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time in 2021. If demand remains weak, gas prices could fall further.
However, Gas Buddy says gas prices could start their rise of 35 to 85 cents per gallon around mid-February.
