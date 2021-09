The Vikings lost 34-33 Sunday at Arizona against the Cardinals. Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired for the Vikings that would have won the game. The Vikings drop to 0-2 while Arizona improves to 2-0.

Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions and Dalvin Cook ran for 131 yards. K.J. Osborn led Viking receivers with 5 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.