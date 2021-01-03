Fund for St. Paul Businesses Hurt by Unrest Holding $800,000
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -- A fund to help St. Paul businesses affected by vandalism after the death of George Floyd has not yet distributed 75% of the money it raised last year.
Reports say the Midway Fund still has $800,000 in funds designed to help local businesses and nonprofits. Organizers raised over $1.07 million last year and saw an uptick in giving after Floyd’s death in May.
The fund has distributed $91,000 to four businesses damaged by vandalism, as well as given grants to community nonprofits. Organizers say the distribution of grants has been slower than anticipated.
