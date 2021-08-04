Update: Fridley Police Say Missing Man Has Been Found

FRIDLEY -- The Fridley Police Department says a missing man has been found. They say he was found in St. Paul and his family has been contacted.

Thirty-one-year-old Ali Isse was last seen by his family on July 25th and has not been heard from since. He was driving a red 2014 Nissan Sentra with Minnesota License plate FLT302.

His direction of travel was unknown at that time.

He could possibly have a beard at this time.

If you see him or know his whereabouts you should call 911 or the Fridley Police Department via the Anoka County Communications at (763) 427-1212.

