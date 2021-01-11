Free Online Tutoring Available to St. Cloud Area Students

ST. CLOUD -- Starting Monday area students needing some help with their school work can now access free online tutoring.

Around Cloud Tutors is an online service that provides tutoring to St. Cloud area K-12th grade students having trouble grasping subject material.

The one-on-one sessions are provided by 30 tutors from local higher education institutions and AmeriCorps Seniors to help make sure students don't fall behind in their schooling.

Each session is about 30 minutes and covers reading, math, social studies, English/language arts and Spanish.

Students seeking a tutor can simply choose a date and time convenient to them, indicate the subject they need help with and receive an email confirming the session.

Tutoring is available in three languages - English, Somali and Spanish - including for students with special needs or those needing post-secondary advising.

Students may take as many tutoring sessions as they wish, based on tutor availability.

To get started students and parents can register now at www.AroundCloudTutors.org.

Around Cloud Tutors is an initiative of the St. Cloud United Way in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota, College of St. Benedict/St. John's University, St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, and AmeriCorps Seniors.