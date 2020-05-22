Free COVID-19 Testing at National Guard Armories This Weekend

UNDATED -- Free COVID-19 testing will be available at several locations across Minnesota this weekend.

Starting Saturday and running through Monday, anyone who needs or wants to be tested can visit one of the six National Guard armories in the state.

Each site will be run by teams of national guard members and public health officials and will have the capacity to collect roughly 2,000 samples per day for a total of about 6,000 tests.

The locations will be open for testing from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day or until supplies run out. Guard members will swab the inside of your nose and then give you some paperwork to fill out with your name and contact information.

Officials say there will be no charge for the tests, no appointments are necessary, and no one will be asked to provide ID or insurance, but social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there may be similar testing events held again in the future, depending on the response to this one.

Testing Locations:

East St Paul

1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

Minneapolis Armory

1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413.

Moorhead Armory

1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

Duluth Armory

4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

Faribault Armory

3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

St. James Armory

521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081