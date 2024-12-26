Call it a holiday miracle! It just got cheaper to get money from the cash machine for many Central Minnesotans.

Starting now, Stearns Bank is waiving automatic teller machine fees for its account-holding customers nationwide.

That means if you have any deposit bank account with Stearns Bank, you can use ANY cash machine and won't get charged a withdrawal fee by the bank.

Kelly Skalicky, President and CEO, Stearns Bank (Photo: LinkedIn) Kelly Skalicky, President and CEO, Stearns Bank (Photo: Kelly Skalicky/LinkedIn) loading...

"We know our customers work hard for their money and believe they should have free, convenient access to their funds wherever they travel and do business," says Stearns Bank President and CEO Kelly Skalicky.

Skalicky says the ATM fee waiver applies to all ATMs and not just a network of machines.

"While many mega big-box banks tout a ‘network’ of their bank-branded ATMs or others join ATM networks to provide fee-free or low-fee access to a limited number of ATMs, many customers are forced to hunt for those specific in-network ATMs to avoid additional service fees," Skalicky says.

Stearns Bank has been a member of the MoneyPass Network for years, giving customers free use of more than 40,000 ATMs nationwide. Now all ATMs are included for Stearns Bank customers.

However, while Stearns Bank isn't charging to withdraw cash anymore, it doesn't mean you won't pay a fee to access your money. Individual cash machines MAY still charge a fee just for using them, so be aware.

Stearns Bank is based in St. Cloud. It has bank locations in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida.