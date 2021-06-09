Albany Bank Recognized by Governor for Stormwater Management

Monte Niemi from First State Tire Recycling, Isaac Flenner and Heather Plumski from Stearns Bank, Craig Bardson from Bardson Excavating, and Andrew Goulet from Miller Architects and Builders, with Albany Mayor Tom Kasner, and Councilors John R. Harlander, Keith Heitzman, and Adam Rushmeyer. (Photo courtesy of TDA Manufacturing)

ALBANY -- A central Minnesota bank is being recognized at the state level for an innovative recycling initiative.

Governor Tim Walz is recognizing Stearns Bank in Albany for their new stormwater management system. The branch expanded in 2019 and replaced their open pond stormwater system with an underground detention basin under a parking lot. The basin uses aggregate made from 95,000 recycled tires as filtration for the system.

Members of the bank along with project construction partners from Bardson Excavating, Miller Architects, First State Tire Recycling, and TDA Manufacturing were presented with signed certificates from Walz at last week’s Albany City Council meeting.

Get our free mobile app

Stay Overnight in a Stone Castle in Minnesota

Filed Under: albany, recycled tires, stearns bank, stormwater management
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top