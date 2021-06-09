Albany Bank Recognized by Governor for Stormwater Management

ALBANY -- A central Minnesota bank is being recognized at the state level for an innovative recycling initiative.

Governor Tim Walz is recognizing Stearns Bank in Albany for their new stormwater management system. The branch expanded in 2019 and replaced their open pond stormwater system with an underground detention basin under a parking lot. The basin uses aggregate made from 95,000 recycled tires as filtration for the system.

Members of the bank along with project construction partners from Bardson Excavating, Miller Architects, First State Tire Recycling, and TDA Manufacturing were presented with signed certificates from Walz at last week’s Albany City Council meeting.

