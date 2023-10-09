Four Hurt in Two Motorcycle Crash

NORTH BRANCH (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt, one seriously, when two motorcycles crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near North Branch in Chisago County.  Both motorcycles were going west on Highway 95 when a deer came out onto the road.

A motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Patrick Plemel of Sauk Rapids hit the deer and went down.  A motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Gary Zniewski of Foley hit the first motorcycle and flipped.

Both drivers were flown to Regions Hospital.  The State Patrol says Plemel has non-life-threatening injuries and Zniewski has life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers on the bikes, 42-year-old Lacy Plemel of Sauk Rapids and 49-year-old Gina Klein of Sartell were taken by Chisago County Sheriff's Deputies to Regions with minor injuries.

