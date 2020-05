NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that former Viking quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash Sunday night in Alabama. He was 36-years old. Jackson was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Vikings and played 10 years in the NFL including his first 5 with the Vikings. Jackson's record with 10-10 in 20 starts with the Vikings with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

