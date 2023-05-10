North End of Former Tech HS Coming Down this Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another unused section of the former St. Cloud Technical High School will be coming down in the next few weeks.

Crews have been already working to remove hazardous materials like asbestos and mercury inside the north side of the building.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city's plan has always been to tear down that portion of the building and the city council approved the bids for the work back in December.

The demolition work is being paid for with the money raised from the sale of the former city hall and the former Media Services building.

The most historic parts of the old high school from 1917 and 1938 will remain and of course, are now the current St. Cloud City Hall.

Once the north side of the building has been removed the area will be green space as it is marketed for future development.

