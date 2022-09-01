ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Mora man to 14 years and 4 months in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

A jury found 33-year-old Paul Lanphear guilty on two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in May. He gets credit for already having served more than a year in the county jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Lanphear was dating the girl's mom from 2016 until sometime in 2018. Records show during a forensic interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the girl disclosed that Lanphear would sexually assault her almost daily when she was as young as eight years old.

She said Lanphear would scratch and slap her if she refused and said she could tell on him but there would be consequences.

According to the charges, the girl said the abuse stopped in 2018 when Lanphear moved out.

