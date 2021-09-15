Former Kings Inn Has Long History Along Little Rock Lake

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- The former Kings Inn building along Little Rock Lake in Watab Township -- or at least what was left of the vacant building -- burned to the ground on Sunday. The fire sparked many memories of the glory days from years gone by.

Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says the building was operating and in business in the 1920s and was called the Little Rock Pavillion.

Two newspaper articles from 1928 talk about an orchestra playing there.

Image courtesy of the Benton County Historical Society

It ran as Little Rock Pavillion until the late 1950s or early 1960s when it was shut down by Dick Joseph. Walt Falver was also one of its proprietors.

There are a number of ads in the newspapers for wedding dances, polka dances, dance classes, Christmas parties, and many other events that were held there over the 1920s through the 50s.

Get our free mobile app

It became Kings Inn in the mid 1960s when Arnie Schiller bought the place and turned it into a supper club. A very popular place to stop and eat along the highway.

Photo courtesy of the Benton County Historical Society

It was sold to Keith Kellar and was turned into an exotic dance club, which closed in the early 2000s. It has sat empty since then.