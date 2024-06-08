Former Gov. Ventura In St. Cloud To Support His New THC Edibles
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans and supporters turned out on Saturday to see Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura. The former governor was in St. Cloud visiting ProFusion CBD and Mr. Nice Guys to build excitement for his new line of Jesse Ventura Farms THC gummies and edibles.
Ventura says it is important to get out and meet those who back his product:
"You know like any other product you like to go out and see the people that's gonna sell your product and when people work hand in hand both the sellers at the street level as well as the people who produce a product, when those two can coincide good together generally you have a successful product on the market."
ProFusion Owner John Henry says Ventura Farms is a good addition for his store:
"I like to pride myself on having very fair products, fair priced and very high quality so anything that I get I want it to be a good quality and Jesse Ventura does have a very good quality."
Ventura says it was been a long road to get THC and marijuana legalized in Minnesota and he is proud to be a part of it:
"That was a goal I had in life was to see it legalized and for me a former governor to actively endorse it, I am the first politician with the courage to do so and I gladly do it."
Ventura says he will always remember the day Governor Walz called to tell him he was going to sign the law ending the prohibition on cannabis.
He is touring the state every weekend in June in support of his product. He will be in Golden Valley on Sunday, in the Twin Cities next weekend, and in southern Minnesota on the 29th and 30th.
