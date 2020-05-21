Foley to Keep Municipal Pool Closed for the Summer

FOLEY -- The city of Foley's municipal pool will not open this summer.

The Foley City Council voted unanimously during their Thursday night meeting to keep the community swimming pool closed for the summer due to COVID-19 and concerns regarding the spread of infection and proper social distancing.

The council discussed a variety of issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including:

The council voted unanimously to approve two outdoor drive-in movie nights. The movies will be shown on July 16 and August 20 in the parking lot of the Foley Field house.

Foley City Hall will remain closed to the public, and only open by appointment only. Foley City Administrator Sarah Brunn says the council will discuss the next phase of re-opening at their June 2 meeting. The Foley Public Library remains closed.

The city council agreed to allow residents to reserve Foley's park shelter this summer. Park restrooms will be unlocked when the shelter is reserved, and all shelter activities will be required to abide by state orders.

The council passed an ordinance allowing for expanded outdoor seating in support of restaurants and bars affected by COVID-19. Businesses can apply for and receive a temporary outdoor seating permit or sidewalk use permit through the city free of charge.

The council also discussed and decided against passing a resolution in support of small businesses shuttered due to executive order.