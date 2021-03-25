Foley Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Uncovered Drugs

MAYHEW LAKE TOWNSHIP -- A Foley man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy was on routine patrol near the intersection of 65th Street Northeast and Golden Spike Road around 3:30 p.m. when he saw a pickup with expired tabs.

The officer made a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Ryan Stahovich. Authorities say Stahovich admitted he knew his tabs were expired and that his driver's license was revoked.

The officer asked for proof of insurance and was provided a name and policy number. The deputy learned the information wasn't true and arrested Stahovich.

During a routine search during the arrest, the officer allegedly found a large amount of cash and a baggie containing several grams of methamphetamine.

Stahovich was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of drug possession, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.